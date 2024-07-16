How To Act Like You’re From Old Money Vs New Money, According To This Country Club Worker. – ‘You can’t even touch these clothes unless you’re a billionaire.’

We all know the phrases old money and new money but is there really a difference between the two types of folks?!

When we think of old money, it’s someone who probably has class and is graceful and never makes a fuss.

After all, their family raised them to be careful with cash and reputation.

But new money – that kind of feels like a tech bro who’s splashing round the cash without thinking of the consequences or how they look.

Country club worker Darby Parnham (@darbyparham) has explained the difference for us all to interpret from this day forward.

Darby says after all her experience working at a country club, she’s able to “spot old money versus new money a mile away.”

She said: “New money is tacky, it’s gaudy. They’re flaunting every name brand that you’ve heard of, maybe they have a couple Louis Vuitton bags. Maybe they have a Hermes bag….”

But none of that actually added up to the person having “style,” she said.

And the new money set might not even tip but they will in front of their friends, she claimed.

She said men from new money “always” rock “terrible, terrible style.”

But those from “old money” maintain an understated fashion sense.

She said: “Because you’ve never laid eyes on something as nice as what they’re wearing. You’re not going to understand what it is.

“You’ve never heard of the brand. Even if you ask them where it’s from, you’re gonna look it up, and it’s gonna be like, oh, invite-only, you can’t even touch these clothes unless you’re a billionaire.”

And if that’s not enough, those old money folk have their clothes tailored to fit perfectly.

She added that old money folks also tip consistently.

She said: “They’re gonna fold up a 50. You can even tell it’s a 50 until you walk up and open it and you’re like, they just handed me a 50 or 100.”

She added: “If you’ve worked at a place like that, you know exactly what I’m talking about.”

Old money sounds cool, but they’d be even cooler if they’d just share that cash round a bit more! Ha.

