‘I would save half of whatever I ate until I got home just in case.’ – Man Who Grew Up In Poverty Shares How It Will Impact Him Forever

TikToker @blakeoftoday grew up in poverty.

It gave him a scarcity mindset about food and he made a one-minute TikTok about it that has gone viral.

“When I was a kid I used to do this weird thing where I would save half of whatever I ate until I got home just in case,” he said.

“Just in case what – I don’t know – but it felt important at the time.”

The video is a narration of Blake reading from a script while of montage of clips doing things for his kids plays.

He shared several techniques his family used to manage hard times.

“Maybe it was Mom paying for groceries with hot checks,” he says while a clip of him feeding his young son plays.

“Or fixing whatever sound that the car was making by turning up the Counting Crows in the tape deck.”

Other clips include him cooking dinner and eating it with his son and drinking coffee outside while staring pensively off into the distance.

“We never went without,” he said about his mother and how she made do with their lot.

“Moms always find a way.”

He ends the video with more insight into the psychological impact of his situation.

“The thing about being born (into poverty) is that as hard as you work to escape it, it’s always going to kind of feel like home.”

