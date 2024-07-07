If You’re Wondering About Your Car’s Head Gaskets, This Mechanic Has You Covered

I love this kind of stuff!

Do you want to know why?

Well, I’ll tell ya!

It’s because I know NOTHING about cars, so I need all the help I can get.

A mechanic at a shop in Colorado named Kelly posted a video on TikTok and shared some of his automotive knowledge with viewers.

The topic of this particular video: what is a head gasket?

Kelly said the head gasket “seals the compression, oil, and coolant, all in the same gasket.”

He added, “We actually had a Honda in here last week. It had low compression, because the cylinder head gasket wasn’t sealing properly, and it wouldn’t start the car.”

Now you know!

Check out the video.

Thanks for the inside info!

It never hurts to know more about your car.

