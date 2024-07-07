July 7, 2024 at 6:36 am

If You’re Wondering About Your Car’s Head Gaskets, This Mechanic Has You Covered

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@accurateautoinc

I love this kind of stuff!

Do you want to know why?

Well, I’ll tell ya!

It’s because I know NOTHING about cars, so I need all the help I can get.

A mechanic at a shop in Colorado named Kelly posted a video on TikTok and shared some of his automotive knowledge with viewers.

Source: TikTok/@accurateautoinc

The topic of this particular video: what is a head gasket?

Kelly said the head gasket “seals the compression, oil, and coolant, all in the same gasket.”

Source: TikTok/@accurateautoinc

He added, “We actually had a Honda in here last week. It had low compression, because the cylinder head gasket wasn’t sealing properly, and it wouldn’t start the car.”

Now you know!

Source: TikTok/@accurateautoinc

Check out the video.

@accurateautoinc

What is a head gasket? #headgasket #mechanic #autorepair #auto #cars #fyp

♬ original sound – AccurateAuto

This is what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@accurateautoinc

Another individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@accurateautoinc

And this TikTokker has had some car issues in the past…

Source: TikTok/@accurateautoinc

Thanks for the inside info!

It never hurts to know more about your car.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter