Mysterious Caller Couldn’t Take Accept That They Called The Wrong Number, So He Goes Along With It Until They Got The Hint

“Hello, Phil?” I’m not Phil. This was about 20 years ago, but it still makes me smile when I think about it. Someone started calling my phone and asking for “Phil” in a strong Scottish accent. It definitely wasn’t anyone I know playing a prank.

At first I’d just say I wasn’t Phil, wrong number. He’d make a weird scoffing noise and hang up. This only happened once every few weeks but eventually it got annoying.

He’d even leave work related voicemail for “Phil”, but it was mostly calls which went “Hello, Phil?”, wrong number, scoff, hang up. I sent text messages asking him to change his saved number, which were ignored, and 20 years ago it was hard to block people manually.

One day he called me obviously in a bit of a panic, and obviously outdoors. “Hello, Phil? The meeting has been moved up from 4pm to 9am tomorrow. Can you still make it?”

“Yup.” “Are you definitely sure?” the mysterious man asks. “Yup.” “Great, see you tomorrow.” I never heard from him again. 😁

