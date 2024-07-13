Neighbor Demanded She Take Down Her Halloween Decorations Because His Wife Is Scared of Spiders

Friends…I think we might be dealing with a crazy person in this story.

AITA for not taking down our Halloween decorations? “My husband and I moved into this neighborhood about 2 years ago after we got married. We haven’t been able to celebrate Halloween the last two years due to Covid, it’s our favorite holiday so this year we decided to go all out.

We filled our yard with tombstones and skeletons. All of our bushes and trees are wrapped in fake webbing, the tree closest to the street having a huge 6 foot spider dangling from its limbs. The final touch was a huge rope web, that we added extra webbing to fill it out, that hangs from our roof all the way out to the street. We’re not into gory stuff so we got a couple of fuzzy spider decorations to place around the yard. It took us hours to decorate and we were so excited, my husband looked like a kid in a candy store.

Yesterday while my husband was at work, I heard a knock on my door. It turned out to be my neighbor, he looked absolutely frantic. I didn’t even have a chance to ask what was happened when he yelled in my face, “You need to take all this **** down!” I was really taken aback, this neighbor has always been very nice to us. I’ve seen other houses decorate in the past few years, maybe not to this extent, but I know it’s not against our HOA rules. I decided to ask if that was his issue just in case.

He looked at me completely dumbfounded and started going off, “Cut the ****. You need to put all this away. My wife has arachnophobia. Your yard practically gave her a heart attack this morning.” I kind of messed up here and laughed. “I didn’t think our purple fuzzy spiders with big googly eyes would even scare the little kids in the neighborhood. You’re pulling my leg, right?” He got in my face and practically stepped into my house, “You’re going to scare my wife to death. If you and your husband don’t take all this **** down I’m reporting you. I’m a retired police officer and I can make this a real problem for you.”

I started seeing red and getting really uncomfortable because I was completely home alone and my husband wouldn’t be home for hours. Even if I wanted to take it down, it would be impossible without his help. “Listen, this our first time getting to celebrate Halloween in our house and we really put a lot into our yard. We don’t even have any gory or graphic decorations. None of our spiders even look realistic. Can we please not do this right now?” “I don’t give a ****. Take it down or else.” He didn’t really give me a chance to answer, he just started walking back to his yard. Our decorations are not scary, other neighbors have even said our yard is cute. We also spent a few hundred dollars decorating, it would be a huge waste to take it all down. I haven’t told my husband yet because I know he’s petty and will throw a fit (and probably decorate with even more spiders out of spite). I refuse to take down our decorations, this is really important to us and I just want to enjoy my favorite holiday with my husband. AITA?”

