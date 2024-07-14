Neighbor Said That Hanging Laundry On An Outdoor Clothesline Makes Their Neighborhood Look Trashy, But He’s Not About To Stop Doing It

Call me crazy, but I like a good clothesline!

It brings back old memories of a simpler time…

But I guess not everyone feels that way!

Check out what’s going on in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

AITA for using a clothesline & “making my neighborhood trashy”? “I began line drying during Covid; changed our laundry routine while bored at home during lockdown. Our house has a large clothesline set up, a previous owner had metal posts set into concrete in the backyard & I bought some new line to string between them.

Why not, right?

This spring, with the warmer weather begins my third year using a clothesline. I have real data showing significant energy savings. I can hang 5 loads outside & they’ll all dry in an afternoon. Laundry smells fresh; better than those “outdoor fresh” dryer sheets that smell artificial. When I mow the lawn & hang clothes after, the fresh cut grass & breeze give bedsheets a great scent. Our clothes last longer & look better. We still use the dryer sparingly if we need a garment immediately. I use a clothes tree in the basement to dry during winter or if raining. I like the “green” aspect of all this.

What’s this?

Since I started hanging clothes again, I found a note taped to my front door from a neighbor I don’t know well. -I make the neighborhood look “third world” like hillbillies live here, my hanging clothes are eyesores that lower property values & can be seen by potential homebuyers (there are several houses for sale on my street). I should use a clothes dryer like normal civilized people. -This person lived in an HOA with a bylaw banning clotheslines & wishes the same law would pass here. -When I hang my wife’s clothes, it’s “indecent” & visible to children.

Ridiculous!

So my clothes decay the neighborhood. This is a clothesline, not a beat up car on a lawn. So, I washed every dog blanket, comforter, towel, bath mat, dish rag etc… in a fit of spring cleaning & hung laundry every sunny day of the week. I showed the letter to neighbors I trust & with my help they started line drying too! Not out of spite but I want that neighbor to see line drying as commonplace & she’d have others to go up against. The only point I might understand are my wife’s intimates. She is busty & wears “loud” colors so a red striped bra with large cups or a lacy thong are certainly visible.

Grow up, people!

If Victoria’s Secret displays intimates on a mannequin & women can wear swimsuits at the beach, why is it a problem to hang laundry outdoors? Its not even an actual woman showing skin; it’s laundry without a body! Are these kids so fragile that a mere whiff of ********* in form of panties on a line is enough to corrupt them? What about male underwear, are my boxers ok to display? I could hang her intimates indoors but I never thought people were so prudish. My wife never demanded her intimates dried indoors. I continue to line dry & wonder what our next encounter will be like. I wont respond to the note. Stepping back, Im also realizing this is one of the most ridiculous things I ever heard. How could somebody accuse clotheslines of these things (e.g. they attract crime)? Im also looking for judgement.”

If you don’t like it…don’t look at it!

