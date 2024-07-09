Neighborhood Security Guard Got Yelled At by A Rude Resident, So He Got Nice Revenge When He Used Her Words Against Her

Yikes…I feel sorry for this guy…

He had to put up with a lot of nonsense while doing his job, and he had a woman trying to make his life miserable for no reason at all.

But he got the last laugh!

Read on and see what happened.

How dare you try to do your job even though I gave you no information. “I work security at a large HOA community and hear my fair share of verbal abuse and bull **** (why would you let my child in without checking their ID, even though they don’t have one and you see them every day?!?!). This happened a month ago and I just heard the resolution today. I work at a gate a few days per week and we have to take calls from residents so that we can put their guests on the “OK” list for the day. We have to do this even if my line is backed up to the street, it sucks. Anyway, a ***** lady (BL) called me and asked if I can put someone on her “OK” list for the day. Sure thing. BL: “Can you add a window washing company to my list? They’re coming in today to give an estimate.” me: “No prob. What’s the address and the name of the company?” BL: “I don’t know the name of the company, but it’s a guy. Can you just put in window washer guy?” ( I get that every day, and it’s never been an issue).

Why not?

me: ” Sure, no problem. Have a wonderful day”. About 30 minutes later, guy shows up from a window cleaning company with that address, check his ID, send him on his way. She calls back not 5 minutes later yelling “That’s not the right company! How can security be this bad! I can’t believe we’re paying to have…” etc. You didn’t say the company, ma’am. You said… never mind. She hangs up. Fast forward a week, she calls: BL: “This is BL at house with really tacky gnome golfers all over her porch which is technically against HOA rules, I need to add Uber to my list, they should be here in a few minutes. Think you can handle that?” I heard sarcasm in her voice I think, not sure, wasn’t paying attention. Me: “You betcha.” I hang up. 7 minutes later, a driver shows up and asks for BL, picking her up from house.

This was gonna be fun!

Oh no. She asked for Uber, not Lyft. I had the biggest smile i’ve ever had working a soul sucking job. I called the number, lo and behold she didn’t answer, so I left a message. Well, I’ve learned from my mistakes and apologetically turn him away. He’s pretty chill, says it happens all the time and cancels the ride. 2 minutes later (I’ve been counting the minutes for my report) I get a call from BL, who proceeds to flip her ****. BL: “WHY DID YOU TURN AWAY MY UBER! I CALLED YOU NOT EVEN 15 MINUTES AGO TO PUT THEM ON MY LIST!!! I’M GOING TO BE LATE FOR WORK THANKS TO YOU! WHAT’S YOUR SUPERVISOR’S NAME? I WANT THEIR NUMBER, E-MAIL, WHATEVER IT…” me: “Ma’am, you did call for an Uber, but that was Lyft.” She’s silent for a while and then hangs up. I logged everything down in my report and submitted it at the end of the day.

This lady needs to get a hobby.

Turns out she filed a formal complaint against me, not only to my company, but to the HOA. I had a meeting with the General Manager about 3 hours ago asking what happened. Apparently she knows board members and really pushed them to try and get me fired. My supervisor backed my story and the GM threw out the complaint as “it was technically a different company”.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user chimed in.

This Reddit user has been there…

Nice malicious compliance!

You love to see it!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.