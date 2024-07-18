Neighbor’s Dog Breaks Into His Backyard, Eats Hot Peppers, And Pays The Price. Now The Dog’s Owner Is Mad At Him For Letting It Happen.

Many of us consider us dog lovers, but we still wouldn’t want our furry friend running free – and especially not in our backyard.

This story from Reddit tells of a free-roaming dog that might have learned a hard – and hot – lesson.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for not caring about my neighbors dog after it broke into my garden, broke it up and ate peppers?

My neighbors yards and I are interconnected, separated by trees & bushes (there’s plenty around). I’ve had an issue where my neighbors dog comes in my backyard. I’ve mentioned this multiple times to him, it doesn’t really bother me crazy but the dog has to really finagle around the bushes to get through.

Sounds like the neighbor needs to get a handle on their dog before something bad happens.

I have a garden growing in my backyard that I have fenced around. Yesterday, my neighbors dog came into my backyard and dug through the fence. It ended up trampling some plants, wrecked a few others, and ended up eating some cayenne peppers.

Oh that cannot be comfortable.

I was pretty angry, but not crazy distraught or anything to do something wild to the dog, however I didn’t tend to it or anything like that. My neighbor came home an hour later and saw his dog, and got angry at me for not doing anything about it. The dog seemed like it was miserable from the spice, obviously.

Wait, so now it’s the author’s problem? That doesn’t sound right.

I told him the dog willingly broke through my garden and messed up my plants and it’s not my responsibility to take care of it after. We ended up having an argument. My fiancé told me later I was an AH for not caring about the dog.

Was I in this situation?

I can understand having empathy for the dog, but the author shouldn’t be responsible for the owner’s inability to control their pet.

Let’s find out what the folks on Reddit think.

Top comment wonders why the dog kept eating?!

Another says that there is no way this is the author’s problem.

Is getting a pet a group project all of a sudden?

Gardens are hard work, and expensive, so this commenter says the dog owner is lucky the author didn’t send a bill.

One commenter says take the dog owner to small claims court and shame them on social media.

Lastly, getting the proper authorities involved might be the best bet.

I don’t know, maybe build a better fence next time?

