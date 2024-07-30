Pregnant Sister Pulls Out Of Maid Of Honor Duties A Year Before The Wedding, But Bride Gives Her the Silent Treatment Despite The Warning

Weddings are supposed to be a time of joy and celebration, but sometimes, they bring out the worst in people.

AITA for pulling out of my sister’s wedding a year before the event and being mad that she won’t talk to me now I (28F), was asked by my (25F) sister to be the MOH for her wedding that was between a year and a half to 2 years out. Six months ago, I found out that I am pregnant. My husband and I hadn’t really been actively trying but we weren’t using protection because I’ve been told since I was in my teens that I was unlikely to be able to get pregnant, naturally. We are overjoyed and our families are, as well! …except for my sister.

A few weeks following my pregnancy announcement, my mom and sister had a conversation about being realistic on if I would be able to take on all the duties of being her MOH while pregnant and later with an infant. My sister later spoke with me and told me that if I could not follow through with the duties of being her MOH – it was okay! They could find something else for me to be involved in, with the wedding. (For context, my sister and FBILs wedding party is so big that they have two best men and two MOHs).

I discussed it with my family and husband…but I ultimately decided that it wasn’t fair to my sister or my child to make a promise to fulfill those duties when I would have a 3-4 month old infant and was generally unsure if I could do everything she needed of me. The wedding is two towns away, 30+ minutes drive, and I would either have to bring the baby with me for the day of the wedding (What bride and bridesmaids want to listen to a baby all day while they are getting ready?) or I would have to leave the baby with someone else (From around 8am that morning to somewhere between 6-8pm that night) So I ultimately pulled out of the wedding party, about 12 months before the date. And intend to help with other things and still attend.

The problem is…despite my sister giving me the out and me taking the out….she will not speak to me. She hasn’t spoken to me or answered my calls in about 6 months. She showed up to my gender reveal and completely ignored me. She ignores me at family dinners, outings, etc. My entire family has told her she is in the wrong and needs to get over it…but I understand that it’s her special day. But now I’m angry too…because I know that once I have this baby she is going to try to come into my home and act like everything is fine. And I will not allow that to happen. I have had a difficult pregnancy so far…full of complications and sickness…my sister has been my best friend for years, she was the first person I called when I found out. And she was the one that gave me an out, in the first place. I needed her too…

