Pro Photographer Worked For Free At Her Stepsister’s Wedding Reception But Was Treated Like An Employee, So She Left And Turned Off Her Phone

It’s basic manners that if someone is doing something nice for you, you make it easier to that nice thing and you also give them some perks for doing it.

Apparently the bride in this story didn’t get that memo, yet was mad she didn’t get everything she wanted.

AITA for leaving my step sister’s wedding reception where I was supposed to be taking pictures? I am a professional photographer, so mom asked if I would be willing to take pictures for my step sister’s wedding to help them save money. She asked me to do it as a gift. She knows that Tina hates me and I pretty much reciprocate. I decided to be the bigger person and agreed.

I was there for the makeup and the wedding party getting dressed, I took a ton of pictures at the ceremony. I prepared a checklist of all the different formals she wanted and made sure I got them all. I did my absolute best.

When I got to the reception there was no place for me to sit. I had gotten there right away so I could get pictures of the wedding party arriving and all that. The wedding party had stopped to use the bathroom and get freshened up. I called my mom to find out where I was meant to sit and eat and stuff. She talked to Tina and called me back. She was upset and I could tell. She said that Tina thought since I was working and not a guest she didn’t have to have a seat and food for me.

I thanked my mom for the information and left and turned off my phone. Sunday morning I turned it back on. It was full of messages asking where I went demanding I come take pictures and cursing me out. I called my mom to see what was up.

She said that Tina was very upset that I left and that all her reception pictures were going to be from cell phone cameras. She said I should have just gone to get a quick bite at McDonald’s and then come back. I said that this was the last straw and that I did not want to hear **** when I did not invite Tina to my wedding next year. I am just going to drop off a thumb drive with all the pictures and wash my hands of this. No editing. No nothing.

