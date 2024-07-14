Research Finds Zodiac Signs Have No Bearing On A Person’s Personality Or State Of Mind

Astrology is one of those things that most of us know deep inside can’t be true, yet we still accept as possible fact because it seems to line up so much of the time.

At least, that’s the way it is for me.

According to research, though, the alignment of the stars the day of your birth actually has nothing to do with the person you will one day become.

Associate psychology professor Mohsen Joshanloo wanted to find out if there was any correlation between “subjective well-being” and the supposed influence of astrological signs.

His study found there was none, and concludes that people need to look deeper into their psyches to find out why they are the way that they are.

Joshanloo and his team looked at more than 12,000 participants from the long-running General Social Survey and analyzed how they gauged their well-being.

Then, they tried to determine if there was any correlation between that and their zodiac birth sign.

“Well-being was measured across eight components: general unhappiness, depressive symptoms, psychological distress, work dissatisfaction, financial dissatisfaction, perceived dullness of one’s life, self-rated health, and unhappiness with marriage.”

They also found that a person’s zodiac sign had no bearing on or ability to predict one’s future well-being, either.

“An additional analysis revealed that astrological signs were no more predictive of than random numbers.”

The numbers might be convincing, but I’m guessing it will take a lot more for 30% of Americans to turn their back on the whole thing.

After all, they “feel” like there’s something to it.

