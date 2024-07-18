Scientists Are Growing Real Skin That Can Be Slipped On Like A Glove

I can’t believe we don’t have real hoverboards by now, because we have just about everything else 80s science fiction threw at us.

Just when you think it’s still fairly easy to tell the real world from science fiction, researchers go ahead and develop slip-on skin.

Early tests at Columbia University’s medical center, which implanted lab-grown skin onto mice limbs, had astonishing results.

They dubbed these grafts “skin constructs,” they’re synthetic sheets of human cells are implanted on wounds that are too large for a traditional skin graft.

Skin graft procedures have existed for 40 some years, but when it comes to uneven or oddly-shaped wounds, they have struggled to work as well as they do on flat surfaces.

These new constructs were developed by a team of biomedical engineers intended to be edgeless, seamless patches for whatever part of the body needs covering.

Alberto Pappalardo, a postdot dermatologist who worked on the study, says the early tests have surprised everyone by fitting perfectly.

They attribute much of their success to one of the researcher’s Hasan Erbil Abaci’s focus on geometry. He said that in order to construct skin that’s close to the real thing, you have to understand the geometry of the appendage or body part that’s wounded.

They started with experiments in 3D printing, but a breakthrough came when they were able to produce skin in a cylindrical shape.

Clinical trials are likely a few years away, but the researchers are optimistic about the future of skin grafts using this technology. They’re currently working on building a graft in the shape of an adult male hand, with the goal being to create a piece of tissue that could be slipped on like a glove.

I don’t know about you, but I have no doubt this is going to happen.

We’ve come too far to turn back now.

