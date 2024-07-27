Scientists Look To Thwart Poaching By Inserting Radioactive Materials Into A Rhinoceros Horn

Poaching has been a longstanding issue when it comes to endangered big game, and one that people are very passionate about addressing, too.

Now, researchers think they finally may have found a way to move the needle and save some species from creeping closer to extinction – and it’s by making the animal useless to the people who would kill them.

How?

Well, researchers in South Africa are implanting radioactive isotopes into the horns of rhinos.

James Larkin, a dean of science at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, says this would “render the horn useless…essentially poisonous for human consumption.”

The isotopes would also be “strong enough to set off detectors that are installed globally,” making it hard for anyone to try and tell one publicly.

The chips would pose no risk to the animal’s health or the local environment.

Rhino horns are traded for their use in traditional medicine, particularly in Asia, even though there is no scientific evidence to support these claims.

They can be worth more than gold or cocaine, pound for pound.

In 2023, 499 rhinos were killed for their horns, which was an 11% increase over 2022.

Three species are critically endangered, and only about 15,000 are alive in South Africa today.

Previous ideas for protecting them have been poisoning the horns or even cutting them off, but the latter drew ire from animal lovers everywhere, says conservation specialist Vanessa Duthé.

“We get a lot of criticism for cutting with a chainsaw, but it’s the best way, the fastest way, to dehorn.”

Larkin and his ilk are excited about this new idea, though.

“Maybe this is the thing that will stop poaching. This is the best idea I’ve ever heard.”

Here’s hoping.

This practice has gone on long enough.

