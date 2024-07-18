Server Slams Couple Who Made Booking Without Including Their Kids In The Seating. – ‘We’re going to sit you at a smaller table.’

Kids are people too? We all recognize right?!

So, it’s understandable there’s gonna be some confusion and even anger if someone makes a reservation and doesn’t include whole people that are coming along.

Server Kaylo Laverty (@kaylo.laverty.designs), went viral on TikTok after her anger that a couple had made a booking but didn’t include their kids as actual humans in the booking…

But it seems this couple ain’t alone. Kayo went in with a stitch of another server stating the same thing.

Kayo wrote: “Dude I’ve been a server/bartender for 10 yrs and I genuinely didn’t know people did this crap.”

Kayo said a family of four went to her restaurant – two adults, two kids – but the adults didn’t mention the two kids would even be there!



She explained the two kids were around 10-years-old and for sure, they were gonna take up more space and need time spent on their orders.

She said: “I kind of understand, maybe, a baby. But I work at a smaller restaurant. And if you make a reservation for two, we’re going to sit you at a smaller table.”

She went into more detail on what happened at her place when the couple with half grown kids walked in.

“These people made a reservation for two people,” she said.

And because the restaurant was unable to host them even though they’d booked because their booking was inaccurate!

Kids definitely count everyday and they most definitely count when parents are booking a table!

