Neighbor’s Landscapers Climbed The Fence To Cut Down Trees In Her Yard, And She Couldn’t Believe Her Eyes When It Happened

We all want to get on with neighbors to make our life easier, but what if one just really oversteps the boundary?

Too many people have been faced with this question and had to find the answer – and Meranda (@merleighw) probably wishes she wasn’t one of them.

I guess only the lucky ones can count their neighbors as friends.

TikToker Meranda shared how landscapers who were cutting trees in her neighbor’s yard jumped over her fence and chopped down trees on her land!

Understandably she was vexed.

She said: “So our neighbors paid to have our trees cut down and I don’t know what to do. These guys are almost done like cutting a whole tree line that’s on our property. They jumped the fence, got onto our property, but they’re parked at the neighbor’s house.”

She continued: “I’m actually upset. I really liked that tree line. It gave us a lot of privacy to our yard and we were going to put up a whole little bird section in our yard, and put a whole bunch of tree houses up there this year. I don’t even know what to do about this right now.”

Trees provide oxygen and beauty and not everyone is keen on cutting them down for aesthetic’s sake.

Let’s hope this issue gets sorted out but at the end of the day, there’s no replacing beautiful trees quickly!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

It may be beyond talking…

She didn’t cut the trees down though…

People think take it further!

She might have done more to stop it.

That doesn’t make it right to begin with, though.

