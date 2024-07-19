She Refuses To Eat Watermelon Her Sister Prepares Because She Doesn’t Like The Taste, So Her Sister Takes It Personally

There’s no use crying over… sliced watermelon?

When this woman declines to eat the watermelon her sister picks up at the store, her sister takes it as a personal attack.

AITA for not eating watermelons my (21m) sister (18f) keeps buying? My sister is a big fan of watermelons. In the summer she’s been buying watermelons from the grocery store almost every week. She cuts the watermelon and serves it, and she’s really into food preparation in general. However, I’m not a big fan of watermelon. I don’t really like the taste of it.

When she offers it to me, I politely decline. She says she feels hurt when I don’t eat the watermelon she buys and prepares, and she says I’m ungrateful and wasteful.

Our parents agree with her and say that I should just eat the watermelon to avoid wasting food and to support her efforts. I said that I feel pressured into eating the watermelon, and I said that I’m not a fan of watermelon that much. They still insisted that I eat the watermelon, saying that food should not go to waste, I should support and appreciate my sister, and that it has nutritious value.

I reiterated that I did not want to eat the watermelon because I do not like it. I pointed out that I like mango and my sister does not, so I asked if she would eat mango that I buy and prepare. She said that she would not because it’s kind of sour and has a weird texture, whereas watermelon is the ideal summer fruit because it’s sweet and juicy.

After a 15 minute argument I still refused to eat the watermelon my sister is offering, and she and my parents became visibly upset. So AITA for not eating the watermelon my sister bought and prepared?

