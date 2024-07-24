Teens Kept Playing The Same Song Over And Over Again, So A Toddler Figured Out How To Get Them To Stop

Sometimes people can be really inconsiderate of others by blasting their music in public places.

In today’s story, one mom shared how her toddler ended up being the one to get revenge on the kids with the “annoying” music.

Changing room ‘music’ Not quite my revenge but… I was recently at the swimming pool with my toddler, and we were getting changed after swimming when a couple of pre teens came in with a speaker.

They kept replaying the same two paragraphs of this annoying song. I glanced over and they were practicing a wee dance.

Just as I started fantasizing about all the things that could happen to the speaker. My toddler started singing the alphabet song on repeat at the top of their voice.

The older girls didn’t appreciate the contribution to their music and cleared out pretty quickly after that. I gave my toddler a high five.

This toddler is the best! Sometimes kids can really help out just by being themselves.

It really can be annoying to hear the same song over and over again.

I agree that the toddler deserves an award!

