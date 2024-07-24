‘The fridge is in the den.’ – Woman Comes Home To Find Her House Gutted and Her Husband Has The Strangest Explanation

Have you ever started a small simple project, but it starts snowballing and then the giant snowball runs down the hill and you’re chasing after it?

Introducing, Robin and Michael.

They share a TikTok channel called @tapestryofmotherhood and their video of a surprise renovation has gone viral.

“Um, Michael?” Robin starts, after over twenty seconds of silence while she covers her face in shock as she walks into her house.

Then she switches her shot so we can see what she’s looking at. Michael had gutted a lot of the ground floor for a major renovation.

“Yeah?,” Michael replies. “Glad you’re home!”

The camera is facing a zipped plastic barrier. We hear footsteps, he opens the zipper and emerges.

Robin turns it to selfie mode again with her husband there, too.

“What? Why?!”

“The fridge is in the den,” he says, chuckling, as if that’s her biggest question.

Did she know about it? It’s complicated.

“I told you I was gonna do it,” he explains.

There is more silence.

“You can’t get mad. I told you was going to do something when I couldn’t figure out what was behind this wall!” Michael says, knocking on the wall.

“Your solution to not knowing what was behind the pantry wall was to remove the entire kitchen?!” Robin asks, mystified.

He responds with, “I’m gonna replace it. I got in over my head. I hired a guy. He’s coming tomorrow.”

There’s an awkward pause until he breaks it with, “Don’t get mad. They’re building you a bookshelf!”

But then she gets even more stunned.

Michael seems like a mischievous kid who knows he can charm his way back into someone’s good graces.

“You left me to my own thoughts and impulsivities,” he continues. “But it looks great, doesn’t it?!”

She doesn’t respond much more, except for “Oh my God” and a deer-in-the-headlights look in her eyes.

We don’t see the final product or hear how their relationship is now.

The video seems semi-staged and in good fun, but who knows!

Watch the full video.

Here’s what people are saying.

When is Santa ever wrong? Enjoy your coal this year, Michael.

Commenters start trying to fill in the blanks. This is my question, too!

LOL I love golden retrievers, but they can be pretty disruptive.

Yes! I wonder what mess he’ll get into next. These two need a sitcom.

I’m a pretty stoic and chill person, so I kind of understand his “unbotheredness.”

At least their plans sound nice.

