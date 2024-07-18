July 18, 2024 at 1:16 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 797

by Ashley Dreiling

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Dolly Parton, Desert Storm 1991
One smooth landing
Field trips have gotten so weird
Paint your partner
Blackbirds flying high
Why the electric bill is so high
Skywalker family photo
Herd of sheep as seen over several months
Lincoln ’65
Las Vegas sunbathers watch mushroom cloud from atomic test
Cleaning glass sky bridge
Socks always win
Grandma lovingly lacing a piece for a relative
Temperature of artificial grass in Phoenix
“Trust me. I’m an engineer.”
Weevil at 3x magnification
The unlimited options of a green screen dress
Million dollar highway between Silverton and Ouray, CO
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Why You Should Blur Your House on Google Street View and How to Do It
George Mallory’s Final Dash up Mount Everest: 100 Years of Mystery and Myth
Can you inherit memories from your ancestors?
This Seemingly Harmless Work Habit Could Make You Look Incompetent
Brands Are Beginning to Turn Against AI
New research explores how a short trip to space affects the human body
People Swear That These 29 Food Combinations Are Delicious
“That’s a Long Half Hour for a Parent”
These Rules Of Social Etiquette Are Total Nonsense
Why Chinese students are pretending to be birds

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

