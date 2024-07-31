Car Buyer Is Livid With Carvana After They Undervalued Her Car By A Whopping $6,000

I’ve heard more than a few horror stories about Carvana and here’s another one to ponder.

A car buyer named Jess posted a video on TikTok and talked to folks about her experience with the car company when she tried to sell her 2019 Hyundai Veloster.

Jess said, “In case you forgot that Carvana is literally a terrible place to buy, sell, trade, this is a reminder.”

Jess added, “I actually sold this car back in October and November, but I still get updates from Carvana every now and then for what they think the car’s worth. And because when I was ready to sell it, I checked Carvana, but the rate they gave me was so low that I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’”

She continued, “Carvana thinks this car is worth less than $13,000. I sold it to a dealership for $19,000 just back in October and November. Mind you, I bought it in 2019 for $30,000. But Carvana says [$12,800].”

Jess also said, “If y’all haven’t heard about that story of that couple that bought a brand new BMW or Mercedes and then brought it in to get maintenance, and then the police came because it was actually a stolen car, you need to go look that up.”

Check out the video.

