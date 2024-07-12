Toyota Customer Put A Dealership On Blast After They Tried To Scam Her. – ‘What do you mean my car was steaming?’

It’s that time again…

Time for yet another story about the folks at a car dealership trying to scam customers!

This time it comes to us from a woman named Michelle and she explained what happened when she took her car in for an inspection at a Toyota dealership.

The caption to her video said it all: “Toyota tried to scam me.”

Michelle said, “As soon as I get there I go into the service apartment and they greet me. They tell me everything that they’re gonna be doing today, how much they’re gonna charge me.”

Michelle said a Toyota worker came to see her in the lobby after she dropped off her car and asked her to go outside with him.

She explained, “We’re walking back to my car, and as we were walking by he starts asking me if on the way to my appointment if I had hit something or if my car was driving funny. I said, no,

why? Don’t tell me that I have a flat tire.”

Michelle continued, “He tells me that when I got out of the car, that he noticed that my car was steaming from the hood. I’m like, what do you mean my car was steaming? Like, there was absolutely nothing going on with my car. He didn’t even have any lights on.”

She added, “So I guess I should have been a red flag from the beginning, and I was naive enough to even believe that there was something going on with my car.”

Michelle said the Toyota worker gave her a list of reasons about why her car may have been acting up and also told her that her car wouldn’t start…and that it had a leak.

She said, “So he believes that there might be a leak in my car, and apparently he had checked and he couldn’t find anything. He couldn’t find a leak, so they had to take some parts out of my car to check to see.”

Michelle posted a follow-up video and said that the worker at the dealership said it was going to cost $189 to fix everything on her car.

She said, “I mean, I don’t have any other option. Is not like I can just get in my car and drive to a mechanic somewhere else, you know, like, I can’t. Like my car, it’s not moving.”

Michelle said her husband said to her, “Why did you authorize them to charge you for a diagnostic when there’s absolutely nothing wrong with your car? One, You haven’t had any issues. Two, um, you haven’t got any alerts. Your car was perfectly fine this morning. Your car was perfectly fine till you pulled up to that place. So there’s really nothing going on with your car and they’re trying to … scam you. They’re trying to take your money and rob you.”

That sounds pretty shady to me!

Be careful out there.

