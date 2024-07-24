Uncle Tried To Force His Nephew To Shower At A Family Sleepover But He Refused, So He Sent Him Home And Told Him He Can’t Come Back

During a 4th of July sleepover, a nephew’s insistence on leaving to shower at his own home sparks a family disagreement.

Now this man is left wondering if his actions were out of line.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my nephew that of he leaves then he can’t come back? My 9yo son is having a 4th of July weekend sleepover with his two friends and his cousin/my nephew. They will be leaving on Saturday. Last night I told the boys to go shower and brush their teeth.

Then the conflict started.

Everyone but my nephew jumped into the shower at the same time which was odd. I asked my nephew if he was waiting for them to leave so he could have the shower to himself and he said no.

His nephew spoke up.

My nephew said he wanted to go back to his house and shower there. I said no one is at your house except my other nephew who is 20 and it’s 9pm. He said he’d walk home and come back.

He gives him an ultimatum.

I said I’ll drive you home but you won’t come back. So you go take a shower now or you go home. He said he wanted to go home so I told my older nephew to pick him up. My brother called and said I was being unreasonable and how my nephew was crying that he couldn’t come to my house. AITA?

It seems like a strange situation to say the least.

What does Reddit have to say?

This redditor thinks the uncle could have done more to make his nephew feel at ease.

This user was left scratching their head too.

This was not handled properly.

Nothing about the situation is sitting right with this redditor.

Reddit is united: The uncle had multiple opportunities to accommodate his nephew but refused for the sake of his ego.

Let’s hope he knows better next time.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.