Teen’s Family Doesn’t Like Her First Name, So They Insist On Calling Her By Her Middle Name Even Though She Loathes It

AITA for telling family members I won’t respond if they use just my middle name anymore? My parents named me (17f) Sawyer. My middle name is more obviously a girls name BUT I love my first name and I don’t love my middle name. Most of my paternal family hate my first name though. They hate that I’m a girl with a boy’s name. Some family members have tried to convince me I should use my middle name instead. I always told them I love being Sawyer though. I’m willing to compromise and have people call me by both first and middle name. But that’s about it.

Only this isn’t good enough and, of late more, family have been calling me just my middle name. I told them I didn’t like it and they said my first name doesn’t fit me at all – that I’m so girly and sweet that I should have a name that screams “girl”. I told them Sawyer fit me perfectly and I always loved having my name be a little unexpected. That it bothers me when people call me by my middle name because I don’t like it at all.

This did not make them stop. So I told them last Saturday that I won’t respond anymore if they just use my middle name. I was told I was behaving childishly and my middle name is still a part of my name and they should be allowed to call me that.

I told them if they don’t respect my wishes, then why should I respect theirs, when this is my name. AITA?

