July 20, 2024 at 6:29 pm

‘I got a bag for literally each item.’ – Walmart Customer Sounded Off Against In-Store Shoppers Because Of How Her Groceries Were Delivered

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@megelizzz4

As someone who used to work in a grocery store, all I can say is that I’m APPALLED by how this woman’s groceries were bagged.

Her name is Meg and she posted a video on TikTok to sound off about how the items she ordered from Walmart’s pick-up service were bagged.

She said, “Let me show you how dumb Walmart pick-up is.”

Meg showed viewers a bag of spinach and said, “First of all, this was in a bag by itself, OK?”

Source: TikTok/@megelizzz4

And things went downhill from there…

Every single item Meg ordered from Walmart showed up in its own bag.

She said, “Hold on, it gets dumber” as she showed viewers how her bread was bagged and she mentioned that her eggs were cracked.

The content creator then took out a loaf of bread. “OK, y’all. See this bread?” she asked. She took out another loaf that was bagged separately, questioning it.

Source: TikTok/@megelizzz4

Meg said, “Count your days, ’cause y’all dumb. Like, I got a bag for literally each item. Who does **** like this?”

That’s a good question…

Source: TikTok/@megelizzz4

Here’s what she had to say.

@megelizzz4

@Walmart get it together, yall making me mad on this Good Friday!!

♬ original sound – Megggg

This is what folks said on TikTok.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@megelizzz4

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@megelizzz4

And this viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@megelizzz4

Well, that’s…odd…

What’s going on here?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter