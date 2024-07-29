Woman Explains Marriage Using A Pool Table, Proving Neither Is All Fun And Games

A pool table ain’t just for a day, it’s for life – just like marriage – or not, I guess.

It’s difficult to explain the complications of a marriage, but TikToker Jessy (@jessbessy16) used a pool table to illustrate how difficult long-term commitment really is.

And we are here for it! As are the many folks who helped make this clip super viral!

Jessy told viewers how she went to buy a new pool table and asked her husband to go along. But he wasn’t happy.

She said: “We get there and my husband’s been complaining that I don’t give him enough of a say in anything.”

She continued: “So I say to him, we get into the showroom and I say to him, ‘Which table do you want?'”.

She said she asked her husband what color he wanted and he responded: ‘Well, I want either red or green.’

She said she didn’t want red, so they settled on green.

She said: “So, they have five different colors of green, we lay ’em out. He said, ‘Which green do you like?'”.

She wanted something called English green and he agreed. Phew, right?!

But despite consulting on every detail of the table, he later told her: ‘It’s not what I woulda picked’. Say what?!

She said: “I was like, ‘What? Excuse me, turn the car around, what?’ He goes, ‘Well they didn’t really have much of a selection, it’s not exactly what I would’ve picked.’ I go, ‘But you picked the style.’ ‘Yeah but I also wanted red.'”

She went on to explain that despite being baffled by his attitude, she still listened and they wound up switching to navy blue. Wow. Just wow.

Maybe they should just play pool and forget the rest!

