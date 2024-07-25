This Woman Is Warning People About Using The iPhone Journal App. – ‘It makes you discoverable by people around you.’

Have you heard about the Journal app on iPhone?

I honestly haven’t, but apparently it’s pretty popular with iPhone users.

But one TikTokker named Kelly took to the social media platform to warn folks about the app.

Kelly said, “You know how Apple put on our iPhones recently the Journaling app? It’s obviously geared towards women, and at first, I was like, ‘Great. Cool. I love this.’”

After she did some more investigating, she became worried about a feature of the app.

Kelly told viewers, “Apparently, it makes you discoverable by people around you. That to me feels like such a security risk and a safety risk as a woman, to just, like, have this automatically be put on my phone in the settings.”

Kelly then showed viewers how to turn the feature off that makes them discoverable.

Here’s what she had to say.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer didn’t hold back.

And this TikTok user said what a lot of us are thinking…

Be careful out there!

You never know who’s watching…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!