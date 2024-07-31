Woman Wasn’t Allowed To Turn Her Agricultural Land Into Residential Land, So She Turns It Into A Pig Farm Instead

Call me crazy, but I’d rather live by a pig farm than by endless rows of cookie-cutter houses and condos.

And that’s why I found this story to be so good!

Read on and check out what happened.

Won’t change what the parcel can be used for? OK, pig farm it is. “This is happening in Slovenia in an area which was meant for agricultural use in the past. Through the years, most of the area was rezoned to a residential zone. Except for the parcel that this Slovenian lady owns, which is still zoned for agricultural use, but is now surrounded by residential area. Lady already put in multiple formal requests to change the zoning of the parcel, but was denied every time. So, now she decided to get all the necessary papers to use the parcel for a pig farm.

People aren’t happy about this.

The word naturally got around and now the residents are angry and the municipality also doesn’t want the pig farm to be there. But since the country decides the zoning, the municipality can’t do much except annoy the ministry to change the zoning. The lady probably doesn’t really want the pig farm, but unfortunately things in this country (and probably many other countries) only move when a lot of people get angry and things get to the media.

Not happy at all!

The mayor said that the municipality and the ministry are now trying to find some legal act or a decree that would prohibit farms in the residential area. But that might complicate things for the ministry and/or some other farmers whose farms are now more or less in the residential area. So it remains to be seen if there will really be a pig farm there or not. But at least things started moving.”

Now let’s see the reactions from Reddit users.

One reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual was impressed.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

This reader talked about New Mexico.

What’s that smell…?

Everyone’s going to know soon!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.