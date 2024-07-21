When They Had To Cancel Their Vacation Plans, Her Husband Started Planning Another Vacation Immeditely, But His Wife Is Trying To Stop Him

Not everyone gets to go on a fun summer vacation as a family.

In today’s story, one mom doesn’t understand why her husband thinks a family vacation is so important.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA For Telling my Husband That our Kids Aren’t the First Kids to Not Vacation During the Summer? Me (42F) and my husband (44M) have three kids (14M, 12F, and 10F). We were planning to visit some countries in Africa for a month and a half, but some stuff came up with my husband and we can’t go. We usually travel every single summer, so it’s different for them this year.

The kids don’t want to travel without their dad.

If we did go, it would just be me and our three kids, but they said they didn’t want to go on the trip without him, so we cancelled everything. On the day of our flight and hotel cancellations, my husband spent basically all-night planning alternatives for the rest of the summer since he felt bad, we couldn’t go on the originally planned vacation.

He was making big plans.

Honestly, some of his plans seemed a bit much (like going to Universal, NC, etc.) and I told him that. He brushed me off, saying “It’s not that much” and kept up with what he was doing.

The mom doesn’t seem to think vacationing is as important as her husband does.

I pointed out that “You know our kids aren’t the only kids who have gone a summer without vacationing, right?” He ignored me (again) and went back to what he was doing, only to later “Ok, then you don’t have to come.” AITA? Since he’s been kind of off, and I think what I said isn’t really too much of a big deal that warranted his reaction.

The husband and wife here don’t seem to be on the same page about the importance of a family vacation. While it may not be essential to take one, it sounds like it’s a priority for the husband, and the wife doesn’t understand that.

Let’s see how Reddit readers felt about the vacation situation.

As a mom, I would love it if my husband stepped up and planned an over-the-top family vacation!

Shut up and enjoy the trip!

