‘You can smell like the burning of your eye.’ – LASIK Surgery Patient Warned People About The Dangers Of The Procredure That Nobody Talks About

I know plenty of who’ve had LASIK surgery and they all seem to be doing just fine in the eye department.

But I guess that feeling of satisfaction isn’t universal…

A woman named Lainey talked to TikTok viewers about what happened when she had LASIK surgery, which she calls one of the “biggest regrets of her life.”

Lainey said that on the day before her surgery, she was told by doctors that her corneas might be too thin. On the day of the surgery, however, the doctors said that she was good to go and explained that her corneas appeared thicker and said that the change was due to cold weather.

But during the procedure, Lainey said, “you can smell like the burning of your eye, and it’s really just kind of not a good time.”

She continued, “I get home, and you can’t see, it feels like someone literally took sand with your eyes open and rubbed sand on your eyes. It was not a fun experience.”

Lainey said things got worse when she got home after her surgery and that she has to wear glasses while driving because she’s still having problems with her vision.

She said, “When you get LASIK, you have up to a year to do a corrective procedure if needed, at no extra cost to you. So you bet your butt I was trying to go back to Florida to get that free corrective procedure to fix my eye that didn’t heal and was still blurry. I scheduled an entire trip to get this taken care of—to get this done—and when I arrived, they tested my eyes, and they’re like, ‘Oh, this doesn’t look good.’”

And it got worse…

Lainey said that her corneas thinned to such a degree that she would not be allowed to get corrective LASIK surgery in the future and she might end up with ectasia in the future.

She said, “I know so many people, including my sister, who have had LASIK, have zero complication. But for me, I am like the less than 3% that had complications. So with every single surgery, you just have to understand the risks.”

Lainey concluded by saying, “If I could go back in time, there’s no way in hell I would ever do LASIK again. The gift of sight is such a beautiful gift. So please, if you’re considering it, just take caution.”

Take care of your peepers, folks!

