40-Year-Old Mom Takes Care Of Her Extended Family And Asks For 24 Hours Of Luxurious Peace, But Her Family Refuses And Wants Her To Stay On Duty

Meet a woman who has been playing the role of caregiver for what feels like forever.

Now, she’s craving a break: a luxurious hotel stay where she answers to no one but herself.

But when she mentioned this plan to her family, they acted like she was abandoning them!

What do you think? Does she deserve a day off, or should she keep calm and carry on?

Read on for the story!

AITA for wanting 24 hours to myself? I’m an almost 40 year old wife and mom that’s been taking care of people for over 20 years.

Not just my kids and husband either. I’ve been a caregiver to multiple grandparents and family friends as well, and I was the designated babysitter of all my cousins when I was a teenager. I’m beyond burnt out and need a day where the only person I have to take care of is myself.

That’s enough to burn anyone out!

Ideally I’d like to book a 24 hour hotel stay with a king size bed, a jacuzzi tub, and delicious room service. I want to sleep as much as I want, eat whatever I want, soak in the tub until I’m pruny, and watch whatever I want on TV. I don’t feel like that’s too much to ask, but my family is making me feel guilty about it. AITA for wanting 24 hours to myself?

Whoa, talk about a self-care showdown!

Redditors are pretty pro this mom’s 24-hour escape plan, and don’t think she’s being unreasonable at all.

This person says she should take even more time.

This person has an excellent, snarky point.

AND THIS PERSON IS STRAIGHT UP MAD BECAUSE CAREGIVING IS HARD!!!

It’s apparent this mama needs a break!

Is it time for a day off or a family intervention?

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.