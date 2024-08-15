Business Gave Him A Hard Time After He Was Late To An Appointment On His Honeymoon, So He Got Back At Them By Not Complying With Their Rules

All I gotta say about this story is that this does not sound like the folks who run this business know what they’re doing.

In fact, they seem like they have their heads up their *****!

You’ll see what I mean in just a minute when you dive into this story from Reddit.

Get started now!

Want me to pay for a service I will not receive? “About 5 years ago I married the love of my life. One of the plans for our honeymoon involved a full spa day at this cute little Maw and Paw place in the town we were staying in. I was hesitant to book it because it was a pretty big splurge for our budget. However, it was our honeymoon so what the hell, it’s worth the memories. Spa day rolls around. Probably should of confirmed the calendar the night before, but I already “knew” the appointment was for 11:00 am. I now have to admit, this was a TIFU. Anyway we wake up and slowly start to get ready, then my calendar reminder goes off at 10:00 am saying our spa appointment is now starting.

No problem!

Okay. My bad, but honestly it isn’t the end of the world. The whole thing was supposed to take 6 hours and we are staying 5 minutes down the road. We can be out the door in a minute or two. I call the spa and Karen answers the phone. I give her my info, and ask if we can still come in and just skip the first 30 minutes of our massage. Karen tells me there is absolutely no way we can come in late to an appointment. Their therapists are on a tight schedule and there isn’t any way they can accommodate our poor planning (Yes, she said that). My polite pleas fell on deaf ears. On top of that, Karen also said that the card I put on file would still be charged for the full day. My new wife and I had to accept that there wouldn’t be a spa day on our honeymoon. We were going to attempt to make the most of it anyway. We were optimistic as we were still in a tourist town, we just had to keep in mind whatever we did would add to our budget.

Here we go…

That was until the spa called us back about 20 minutes later. Me: Hello? Karen: Heyy! This is Karen again. The card you used to book the appointment was declined. In order for us to pay our masseuses I need another card to charge the prebooked appointment. Me: Oh. That’s right! That card was stolen two months ago. You want me to give you my new one for a service I’m not going to receive? Karen: Yes. We have to charge you in order to pay our employees. Me: Oh. Good luck with that. Bye now! Second call: Me: Hello! Karen: Heyy!! I talked to the manager. We can get you and your wife in for an hour massage, but we will have to charge you for the whole day so we can cover the costs of our employees. I just need your new card number ahead of time. Me: But you told me there was nothing you could do, tight schedule and all. Are you sure you can fit us in? Karen: Yes. I talked to the manager. We can make it work.

Sorry!

Me: Oh darn. Well see, my card is in my wallet across the room. I don’t really have time to get it with all the other things we scheduled to do. Goodbye. They called back two more times. Then left a message saying we could have the rest of the whole spa day, but I was unable to answer. I was too busy having a blast at the Zip Line park we attended with our saved cash.”

This is what Reddit users had to say.

One reader asked a good question…

This individual spoke up.

This reader nailed it.

Another person shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Was that ridiculous, or what?!?!

I’m so glad he didn’t give in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.