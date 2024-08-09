A Church Volunteer Was Rude to Her Daughter-In-Law, So She Put Her In Her Place And The Volunteer Ended Up Losing The Position She Had For Over Two Decades

Doesn’t it feel good to call someone out from time to time?

AITA for calling out the volunteer church organizer after her awful actions after she made my DIL cry? “My daughter in law (DIL) lost both of her parents, her mother earlier this year and dad when she was 15. I love her like she is my own and I am so proud of her and how far she has come. I am very involved in my church and we were planning an event for moms/kids. It coincided with my monthly sack lunch ministry for seniors so in the morning we’d all make the lunches and then we’d do other things. Make friendship bracelets, run around, grill, tie dye, etc.

My DIL is not religious but she does like to give back so when I invited her she accepted. We got the lunch supplies and she helped with the lunches. She even offered to go deliver them to the organization we work with since she has a big car. This is when the church organizer Cathy started an issue. She thanked my DIL and said that would be all we needed from her all day and she can go home after. I said no, DIL is here to spend the day with me and have fun with everyone.

Cathy had the gall to make an ugly face and said “She’s not anyone’s daughter.” I said that’s ok, she’s my daughter in law if Cathy didn’t know. Cathy made another ugly face and said that didn’t count and that she didn’t even “belong” here which ruffled my feathers. Everyone should be allowed. If one of the dads wanted to come join us I would have said yes. Who cares.

We got into an argument and my DIL ended up crying. Again she JUST lost her mom. She left and told me to have fun and I rounded on Cathy and told her that what she’d just done was as unchristian as I’d ever seen. And that if she can’t find it in her heart to welcome EVERYONE to our events she should NOT be the volunteer organizer. Cathy told me tough cookies if I don’t like it to take it up with the church office. And a few other members overheard and as I got ready to load up my van for the sack lunches a few helped me and got to talking about how awful Cathy has been. After I left they all cornered Cathy and said they would ALL talk to the church office.

Well she isn’t the organizer anymore and she has been for over 2 decades. She ended up confronting me after Church raising her voice, getting in my face, etc. She told me I had ruined her life over my DIL not belonging to the church and that she hopes I was happy. I admit I did feel bad after that but I’m not sure if I should.”

