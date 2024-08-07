A Neighbor Threatened Her Family For Standing On His Grass In An Abandoned Lot, So She Took Action And Contacted The City About His Broken Down Garage

Living next to neighbors who are never there can sound like a dream…until they show up and accuse you of things you didn’t do.

Threaten my family for standing on your grass? Enjoy your fines from the city for your broken down garage. We live next to a large open grass field. There is an old house on the property but it’s condemned and no one lives there. The owner of the property only shows up to mow the field but does nothing else with the property. The garage beside the house is caving in on itself and just looks like trash. People walk through the field to go fish on the river, walk their dogs, or just wander. Most people think it’s just city public property.

The owner showed up one day when OP was outside.

A few days ago we were outside playing with our dog and toddler. They were walking a few feet off our driveway which is technically his property. He just happened to be driving by and pulled over and began yelling and was just in general overly aggressive. He yelled that we need to stay on our own property. He accused us of tossing cigarette buds (we don’t smoke) and beer cans (we’re never drinking outside) all over the field. He also yelled that we drive all over his field causing mud puddles. Again completely not true.

Then the owner threatened OP’s dog.

He then pointed to our dog and complained that she needs to stay off his grass. (In the past he had specifically said he did not care if our dog walked on the field.) He proceeded to say if he found any dog poop anywhere he was going to “retaliate” against us and we’re not going to like it. This all happened within a few minutes.

OP is taking actions to document what does and does not happen on the owner’s property.

My boyfriend took the toddler and dog inside and came back out to try to talk to him and sort out these crazy accusations, and the guy had already left. We called the police to document the incident since he did make a threat. We’re now looking into getting cameras and a way to get a fence up. Since the other neighbors also play with their dogs in the field and strangers walk through all the time, he cannot blame us for any evidence of dogs being present, but that won’t stop him from blaming us anyways and I don’t know what he means by “retaliate”.

OP also got the city involved…

I’ve never been bothered by the sh***y house on the property. Not my business or problem. But since he wants to be a jerk, suddenly I’m super bothered about it. So I called the city Code Enforcement office and filed a complaint. Said I’ve been seeing wild animals coming and going from the building and that I see kids walk through the field all the time and I worry someone’s gonna get hurt. And that my neighbors are all upset about this too. (Now all of this IS true. But I just frankly never gave a care until now)

Now the owner is the one with the problem.

He now has 30 days to either demolish the whole thing or fix it up (it’s definitely beyond fixing) or he has to appear in front of a judge. The city will fine him severely, and if action still isn’t taken they’ll seize the property from him entirely. You wanna scream at my family in front of my toddler and threaten my dog? I think you’re gonna be a little too busy now with the city breathing down your neck. Enjoy your fines, court costs, and construction bills.

