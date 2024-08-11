A Thief Stole His Phone But Put The SIM Card In His Own Phone, So The Victim Made Sure To Sign The Guy’s Friends Up For Endless Spam Texts

In this day and age, there is little that is more frustrating than losing your phone.

I mean, it’s a first world problem, but still.

And if someone steals it? The rage is multiplied.

This person’s phone was stolen but he was able to see what numbers the thief was calling.

See how he took revenge on the guy without help from the police.

Thief stole my phone. Now his friends get spam. A few days ago, my phone was stolen. However, since I live very far from my carrier’s local store, didn’t have a phone to call them from, and my phone is my primary internet at home, it took me a couple days to get in touch with them.

In the meantime, the thief removed my SIM from my phone and put it in his own phone, which he was using to sell drugs and stolen property. I went to my carrier and shut him down. I got the IMEI of my phone blacklisted as well as the one he put my SIM in.

Then I logged into my carrier’s account and looked at all the outgoing calls he placed. I found 13 different numbers he dialed. Now, all of his friends are signed up for SMS spam from the Republican Party, Democratic Party, and Libertarian party, as well as numerous individual campaigns. Any other suggestions? Do the Scientologists send SMS spam? I think religious stuff might be really annoying.

(NOTE: I offered to hand over the logs to my local police department, but they weren’t interested.) EDIT: I’ve been in touch with some of these jerks, as they’ve returned some of his calls after I got my new sim in my spare phone. They really are scum.

