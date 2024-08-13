Airline Passenger Tried To Get Her To Switch Seats With Him On A Flight, But She Paid Extra To Have A Window Seat. – ‘He points to the row behind me.’

Ugh, how annoying…

I understand that parents want to sit with their kids on airplanes, but isn’t it up to them to figure that out when they book their seats and not try to put it on someone else the day of the flight?

A woman named Rylie said she was on a flight leaving Denver when a couple with four young kids walked onto the plane.

She said the father of the family got her attention and she explained, “He points to the row behind me, and he says, ‘Hey, so I talked to the guy sitting behind you. No one’s sitting between them right now.’ It was a guy in the window seat and another guy on the right seat. So the middle seat was open.”

Rylie said she had paid $40 extra to have a window seat and she told the man she gets anxious on flights and didn’t want to change seats…and the man wasn’t happy about it.

Rylie said, “He looks me dead in the eyes and goes, ‘Oh, so you’re really going to just let a kid sit back there by herself in the middle seat and not be with her family?’”

She responded by asking him why he didn’t switch seats with his child so she could sit with her siblings and he came up with a pretty lame excuse.

A flight attendant finally stepped in and talked the dad into switching seats with his child.

