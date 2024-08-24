Astrology Expert Reveals The Worst Combination Of Star Signs That Somebody Could Have. – ‘You just become the most emotionally negative, passive-aggressive person ever.’

Do you believe your star sign dictates your day? Well, let’s hope you’re not under the bad moon.

Astrology junkie Samanthan (@babobars) reckons the worst combination of star sign is Earth, Sun and Water, Moon.

He said if you’re this combo, ya better watch out, or actually your loved ones better get an escape route.

He said: “If you got an Earth Sun with Water Moon, you got dealt the worst hand in the deck.”

He added: “Actually, no, I take that back. The people around you got dealt the worst hand in the deck because they have to deal with you.”

Now, if you have this combo – yeah – I mean man, I’d be offended too.

But like, it’s star signs, right? Not your real life y’all.

Regardless though, he claims this combo are the “most angstiest people ever.”

He claimed it’s because while the Water Moon side feels deeply, Earth Suns try hard to suppress emotion.

He said: “You’re not addressing the elephant in the room, but the feeling is there.”

He added. “So the resentment grows with whatever you’re feeling. And if it’s a negative emotion, you just become the most emotionally negative, passive-aggressive person ever because you can’t even express yourself.”

He continued: “And if you’re an Earth Sun and a Water Moon, and you feel like none of this applies to you, then I truly applaud you …”

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what other people thought of the clip:

