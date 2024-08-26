Car Expert Said The Car Market Will Crash Soon And Now Is The Time To Get A Great Deal. – ‘You should be able to get 7-10% off MSRP.’

Now is the time, friends!

A TikTokker named Tomislav who is known for helping folks get good deals on cars posted a video and told viewers that car seekers are in a sweet spot right now and they should take advantage of it.

Tomislav told viewers, “Yes, the new car market has started to crash. You can great deals on almost any new car.”

He said he was able to get his clients good deals because of the crash and said, “The market is starting to shift, inventory is starting to increase,” he explains. “And as that increases, competition will always drive the price down.”

Tomislav added, “Pinning dealerships against each other is the best way to buy cars.”

He also said that consumers won’t be able to get deals on every car they’re interested in and added, “The GX-550, for example, you’re not getting below MSRP. 99% of them, the RAVs, the Hondas CRV, the Civics, Mazda CX-5’s, you should be able to get 7-10% off MSRP.”

