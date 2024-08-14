Car Owner Doesn’t Use Towing Services That Come With Car Insurance And Explains Why. – ‘Any claim that you turn in is a claim.’

I didn’t know anything about this!

A woman named Bianca posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why she thinks they shouldn’t use towing services through their car insurance companies.

Bianca said that towing coverage wasn’t a big deal before inflation kicked in, but she added, “right now, any claim that you turn in is a claim on your record, even if it’s just for towing.”

She said that people should look into something like a AAA membership instead of adding towing coverage to their car insurance because it will probably cost them about the same amount of money.

Bianca explained, “I was just quoting someone right now who had like nine towing claims in the last two years, and it’s making her ineligible with a lot of companies because it’s showing as a claim on her record.”

She added, “I’ve seen where people switch auto insurance, use their towing within the first 30 days, and then get a cancellation letter that their insurance will be canceled within the next 90 days.”

