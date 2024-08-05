Daughter Feels Unwanted By Her Mom Because She Favors Her Brothers, But When She Starts Giving Her The Cold Shoulder Her Mom Breaks Down Crying

It’s true, families can be toxic sometimes.

But the good ones always overcome their struggles and end up being stronger than ever.

However, in this story, OP feels hopeless because her mom looks down on her and expects too much from her just because she’s a girl.

Read the full story below and tell us if her decision to give her mom the cold treatment justifiable.

AITA for giving my mom silent treatment for her favoritism Hello. For context, I’m (17F) and I live in a fairly conservative country. I’m the second oldest child, and I have all male siblings except my older sister who’s now abroad.

OP feels she’s not the favorite.

So, I always have the gut feeling that I wasn’t really the favorite child of either my parents. They treat me differently compared to my male siblings.

An example is that I get less allowance since “guys are more expensive and they need it more.” And another thing I noticed is how my parents ask me to do more chores compared to my brothers, while they just sit there and watch TV.

Her mom demanded that she wash the dishes instead of her brother.

We usually alternate washing the dishes. One day, after eating dinner, my dad asked who was supposed to wash the dishes for that day, and my brother (16M) said it was his turn. My mom suddenly looked annoyed, and said that I was the one who was supposed to wash all the dishes, and do all the chores “since it’s a women’s job.”

Her dad took her side though.

Even my dad defended me. He told me how I was always the one washing the dishes in the morning and afternoon, and how it’s unfair that my brothers don’t do anything. My mom just screamed at my dad, and said something like, how when I was her age, she would cook, clean, and raise her siblings, and that’s just the job of the older sister. I didn’t want to escalate to another fight so I just nodded, and did the dishes anyway.

OP decided not to talk to her mom anymore.

But after that, I don’t talk much to my mother. And I always pretend she’s not there, except if she asked me directly, then I would answer without any emotions. So I told my older sister (25F) what happened.

Her mom tried to explain, but she doesn’t care.

And later that day, she came to me sobbing, and said something like, “Am I truly a bad mother for teaching my daughter how to have a good husband?” And proceeds to talk about her childhood, and how I was being a spoiled brat. I just looked at her coldly, didn’t say anything, and just walked away and locked my room. AITA?

Oh wow! That’s a big family drama. Let’s see how other people reacted to this story.

What a straightforward answer!

Dad-1, mom-0

That’s not how the world works, says this user.

Yes, exactly.

Finally, this user says communication is key.

It’s going to be an endless toxic family cycle, I reckon.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.