Company’s Wacky Late Policy Says For Every 1 Minute Somebody Is Late They Need To Work 10 Minutes. – ‘We’ll see how long this lasts.’

There is no shortage of problematic workplace policies shared on social media.

This one is exceptionally bizarre.

“Hi and welcome to Companies Must Be On *****,” begins this video. It’s about about a new late policy.

It has gone viral and was posted by TikToker @_cal_cifer, who goes by Callie.

She reads the policy aloud:

“For every minute you are late for work, you will be required to work for 10 minutes after 6 pm. For example, if you arrive at 10:02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes until 6:20 pm. Thanks.”

Callie uses sarcasm throughout her video to illustrate the absurdity she sees in the post.

“I don’t know what you’re thanking me for,” she begins.

“Because I would literally never do that.”

She raises points that could have legal and financial complications.

“How do you equate one minute to ten minutes?”

Then she asks, “Is this company completely comfortable with paying for all this sudden overtime?”

Callie doesn’t say if someone sent this to her or if she took the screenshot of it herself.

“We’ll see how long this lasts,” she ends the video.

