‘Every one we get is rattling and banging.’ – A Mechanic Warned People About Chevy Silverados And All Of The Problems They Have

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s time to add yet another vehicle to the list of cars that mechanics on TikTok aren’t too thrilled about.

A mechanic named Victor posted a video and talked to viewers about why he’s not a big fan of the Chevy Silverado…and he didn’t hold back.

Victor’s video is an expletive-filled affair and he told viewers, “Look how pretty this truck is. Coming here rattling like all of them. Every ******* one we get is ******* rattling and banging and not drivable. It’s a ******* joke.”

And he wasn’t done yet!

Victor had more to say about Chevy Silverados and we’ll let you enjoy his rant in the video below.

Check out the video.

Thank God for Chevy and their inadequacies as engineers or , we would be broke 😃

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer offered some advice.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker asked a question.

Buyer beware…

