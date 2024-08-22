‘Every one we get is rattling and banging.’ – A Mechanic Warned People About Chevy Silverados And All Of The Problems They Have

It’s time to add yet another vehicle to the list of cars that mechanics on TikTok aren’t too thrilled about.

A mechanic named Victor posted a video and talked to viewers about why he’s not a big fan of the Chevy Silverado…and he didn’t hold back.

Victor’s video is an expletive-filled affair and he told viewers, “Look how pretty this truck is. Coming here rattling like all of them. Every ******* one we get is ******* rattling and banging and not drivable. It’s a ******* joke.”

And he wasn’t done yet!

Victor had more to say about Chevy Silverados and we’ll let you enjoy his rant in the video below.

Check out the video.

@victorshack Thank God for Chevy and their inadequacies as engineers or , we would be broke 😃 ♬ original sound – Victor Shack

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer offered some advice.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker asked a question.

Buyer beware…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!