Flight Attendant Reveals Why They Greet Passengers When They Walk Onto Planes

by Matthew Gilligan

And here I just thought they were being nice to me all this time…

A woman named Rania posted a video on TikTok and let viewers in on a little secret about why she and her fellow flight attendants greet people as they got on planes.

The text overlay on Rania’s video reads, “Did you know that your flight attendant greets you not only out of politeness, but also…to check whether you are too [intoxicated] or sick to fly?”

The caption to her video reads, “Also to see who could help us in an emergency.”

Sounds pretty smart to me!

Check out her video.

Now let’s see how people responded.

This person shared a story.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

They’re not just being pleasant, you know…

