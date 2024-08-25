Former Restaurant Employee Talked About How Bad To-Go Orders Are At Fancy Restaurants. – ‘Why was that the solution?’

If you’re the kind of person who likes to get to-go orders from restaurants, you might want to reconsider after you watch this video.

It comes to us from a restaurant worker named Dom who got real about what really goes on behind the scenes when people pick up food.

Dom said, “What’s the weirdest thing a company has trained you to do in the past? And I’m not talking about normal stuff like, ‘We used to close five minutes early like we’re crazy.’ I’m talking about stuff that even when you were being trained for it, you were like, ‘Oh, that’s gotta be illegal.'”

He said he was in charge of to-go orders at a fancy restaurant and added that the kitchen “couldn’t get their **** together and would make to-go orders way too early and the result was food that folks weren’t happy with.”

Dom said that, despite the complaints from customers, the kitchen was never retrained in this department.

Instead, Dom recalled, they were trained to say “‘perfect timing’ when they come in the door, and we’re gonna replace the clear lid with a lid you can’t see through. So that’ll give them the illusion that their food is fresh, just cooked, so they won’t check.”

Dom asked viewers, “Why was that the solution?”

Good question, pal…

Here’s the video.

Maybe we should all just dine in from now on?

