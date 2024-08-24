He Decided To Put His Mental Health Above Family Obligation, But His Family Claims He Ruined Their BBQ

Getting over a divorce can be extremely difficult, and it doesn’t make it easier when your ex-in-laws remain friends with your family.

In today’s story, one divorced man refuses to go to a family gathering because his ex-wife and her boyfriend will be there.

Now, he’s wondering if he made the right decision.

Let’s see how the story develops…

AITA for not going to a family gathering that my ex-wife attended with her boyfriend? Our divorce was finalized in March and it’s been incredibly hard for me to cope. We’re coparenting our beautiful son who’s under 5. I’m trying to be amicable as much as I can, but it’s still hard to look at her or be in the same room with her.

His mom and mother-in-law planned a family BBQ.

Her parents and my parents are friends and remained closed after our divorce which is understandable. Both of our moms are organized a family BBQ which both families attended apart from me.

He talked to his therapist and decided not to go to the BBQ.

I asked my ex-wife if she’s bringing her boyfriend to the gathering, and she texted back with: “Yeah, we’re looking forward to it…” Later that day I went to my therapist, and she advised me that If I feel uncomfortable being there then I don’t need to go but it’s up to me. So I decided that I’m not going.

He had a good day alone instead of at the BBQ.

Saturday morning I texted my mom that: “I was informed [Ex-wife’s name] is attending the gathering with her boyfriend and I don’t want to be there.” I actually had a great Saturday, I went to watch a movie and had some drinks alone.

His sister told him that the BBQ was ruined because he wasn’t there.

Saturday night around 10 my sister sent me a VEEEERY long message which basically contained that I ruined the party for everyone. People were shouting at each other and there was a lot of crying. She told me that she knows how hard is it for me right now but it was a jerk move from me. I don’t understand why me not being there and spending some alone time was such a bad thing for everyone.

It doesn’t seem unreasonable at all to skip the BBQ under the circumstances.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this story…

