He Gave His Friend A Bogus Credit Card Number Because He Was Suspicious Of His Intentions. Years Later He Catches Him Red Handed Trying To Use It In An Amazingly Random Coincidence.

Insane coincidence ruins a friendship It happened around 1989 in Alabama. I was about 19 and I had two good friends named Brian. I will call them Good Brian and Bad Brian (BB).

I was young and stupid and trusting… So when Bad Brian was getting married he asked me to use my credit card to secure the hotel room. He promised me they would never charge it. I said ok, but was still suspicious, so I transposed some numbers and the expiration date, close enough where I could say it was an accident. He gets married, and no issue.

Two years later, I bought a BBGun off of a mail order catalog something like GGG Sales. They are not in business anymore, but they used to sell Freon powered BBGuns. What arrives is the wrong item, and I call them and they don’t have them in stock, but I can exchange it for anything else in their catalog. It turns out they were like 45 miles away which was a neighboring state (FL).

I drive over there and am talking to them, looking at the other things they have and while I am standing there, a guy answers the phone and starts taking an order, and is saying the name while he is writing it down on the form. It is my name. But with an address much closer to Florida then I live.

While he is writing down the credit card info, I walk in front of him and put my drivers license on top of the form. The employee is irritated because he does not realize what I am trying to show him, and tries to continue with the order.

I point to the name on the license and he stops. I know who it is trying to place an order using my card because I had only given my credit card info to one person.

I motion to the man to hand me the phone and after a little reluctance, he does. I simply say “Hi Brian. What the h*** are you doing?” I could almost hear his mind explode as he recognized my voice. I mean, here it was two years later, he decides to use my credit card and I am in another state in that store at the same time, picking up the phone?!? Boom!!!

I tell him I am going to stop by his house (his new address was on the order form) and I want the original paper he wrote my info down on, and any copies he had. I stopped by, he handed them to me, and it was everything I could do to keep myself from getting physical…

The whole time he had a dazed look on his face like he did not understand how this happened. I never talked to him again, but have thought of how insane the coincidence was. I just happened to be in the same place at the same time he was using my credit card, and was close enough to hear him say my name… Crazy. I know the revenge was petty, but in my mind I left him with a supernatural fear of me or at least that there is someone always watching…

