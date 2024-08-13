Her Brother Flirted With His 18-Year-Old Housekeeper/Babysitter In Front Of His Kids, So She Called Him Out For Being Creepy But He’s Demanding An Apology

0

AITA for telling my brother that he has to sack his housekeeper if he won’t behave professionally with her? My (42F) brother (39M) has a live in housekeeper, Vivian. I believe the girl is 18 or 19. In our country and particularly our city, housekeepers are in very high demand, especially ones from the same region of our country as Vivian is because they have the best food in the country.

My brother got divorced a year ago and got very depressed, so I advised him to hire a housekeeper to help him maintain his daily tasks. She also helps him by babysitting his two daughters when it is his custody time when he is at work. I went grocery shopping a few weeks ago with my brother and he picked up a box of chocolates and some flowers for Vivian. He told me that she was sick and I thought it was very sweet of him.

However, my nieces (my brother’s daughters) told me that their father always hits on Vivian when she is working and he buys her expensive gifts. Then yesterday, he made an offhand comment about her body when she was bringing some foot to the table when I went to his home to have lunch with him. She laughed awkwardly and excused herself. I asked him what he was doing and basically he is attracted to her.

I told him that his behaviour with her was not appropriate as he is her employer and if he cannot behave, he should let her go. When he hired her, her agency said that there were many other families who wanted her because of resume so she will not be left jobless. I told him that she deserves to have a workplace that is safe.

He was very upset and said I was treating him like a creep and it wasn’t my business. I left after this and he called me demanding an apology.

I feel like I may have overstepped since he told me Vivian has not complained herself. I feel very bad now. AITA?

