Her Brother-In-Law Made Insensitive Comments About How She Looked In His Wedding Pictures, But When He Asked Her To Pay For Them To Be Edited She Refused

Family should always be loving and supportive, but sadly that is not always the case.

What happens when your sister’s new husband says something incredibly hurtful about your appearance?

That is what this woman is dealing with, and she isn’t sure how she should react.

Check it out and see what you think.

AITAH for not paying my BIL back for their wedding photo editing I (f30) was in my sister’s (26) wedding a few weeks ago. It was beautiful and seemed to be just what they wanted.

Sounds like a great event.

Last weekend, after they returned from their honeymoon, my sister, her husband, my husband, and my brother went to my parents house for dinner so they could show us photos from their trip and some they had from their wedding (just a few as the photographer was still editing the others??)

Now that’s weird.

It seemed like that had a great time on their honeymoon on Turks and Caicos and their wedding photos were beautiful but I noticed that my body had been edited like a lot.

Some background on me is that I am 4’10” and have struggled with my weight for years. I was put on a steroid for over a year which absolutely wrecked my body in numerous ways. I was barely 100lbs for most of my life but gained 60lbs while on this medication. I was as also diagnosed with PCOS and at my highest I was 190lbs. I know it’s bad but I lost 25lbs over the past year and after having a watermelon sized tumor removed from my ovaries last fall I was able to lose 15 more lbs. I was doing my best to look good for their wedding. My sister is a natural blonde, she is tall, beautiful and the absolute sweetest person on the planet. She is also a nurse and was in a sorority. Every single one of her bridesmaids were tall, thin, and blonde. Her now husband has never been my favorite person but his family is amazing and they are close with my parents. Based on photos shown at their wedding showers and other events, it appears that for a majority of his childhood, he was quite overweight but had since become very into fitness and has completed triathlons and other similar competitions.

I can’t believe he would be so heartless.

So, after our family dinner I was outside alone with my new BIL and he looks at me and says that their photos are taking so long to be returned because they had to have every single picture I’m in edited. He specifically said that they had to “edit out my jowls”.

He shouldn’t get a dime.

He said in a semi joking manner that I owe him $250 for having me photoshopped and delaying their wedding photos. I looked at him and said I hope you’re joking because that’s rude and also what the heck. He pulled up one of the photos where all the bridesmaids are surrounding the bride and I’m in the front (because I’m by far the shortest) and said that this photo should have been so beautiful but I’m taking up too much space in the front and it couldn’t be fixed. I just looked at him, said nothing and went inside and got my husband and we left. I don’t know if I should pay him back or tell my sister or what. My husband said I should tell my parents and sister what he said but I don’t want to start any drama. AITA?

Wow, that new brother-in-law is a piece of work.

I’m not sure how I would react, let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Good point, that is weird.

Now this is how she should have reacted.

It really is inappropriate.

Don’t protect him by keeping his secret.

Yeah, avoid him at all costs.

Call him out in front of the whole family!

This guy is something else.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.