Her Corrupt Home Owner’s Association Kept Refusing Her A Wheelchair Ramp, But She Knew That Her Disability Allowed For It. She Sued Them And Won Big Time.

Home Owner’s Associations can be a hassle, but they usually don’t break the law.

What happens if the corrupt HOA you belong to blatantly refuses to grant you an exception to a rule even though you have a documented disability?

That’s what the person in this story experienced, but they certainly got the last laugh.

Check it out.

HOA messed up Big time ADA Ok, so where to begin. I have been in a battle with my HOA for months. This whole mess started when I suspected a board member of receiving kickbacks on jobs. I and a few homeowners set up a sting operation. A family friend is a licensed contractor and put in a bid for work.

The president invited him over and during the conversation the president bluntly said any job approval requires a 10% overbid deposit if you want the work. He did record on his phone but because we are in a 2 party consent state it couldn’t be used. We have sent numerous request for financial records and have been stonewalled for months. The owner of the property management company is in on the scam as well. I and 5 other concerned homeowners have been stonewalled time and time again. We finally banded together got a lawyer and of course Covid hits and the courts are closed.

So, 3 weeks ago I had a major operation affecting my ability to walk. I am wheelchair bound temporarily. I submitted a request for an accommodation of a ramp I would pay for. These are individual houses and would have zero encumbrance on any other homeowner in the community.

HOA of course denies the request, reason? Homeowner has not proven they are disabled. A note from the surgeon was sent over. Denied, reason “HOA called doctor’s office. Doctor does not exist homeowner is making false claims”. You cant make this up, right? So I say **** it and put the ramp up. Board member decides to but brick pavers in front of the ramp with caution tape on it and a note saying unapproved.

Lawyer reached out to Board one last time before filing and accidentally got a reply meant for the other Board members: “I’m going to ****** get him. He’s lying and just trying to be a pain in our ***. Lets just keep denying the requests; we’re the mother ******* board, we set the rules and what we say goes.” Judge grants injunction and is trespassed from my property. I sort of forgot about the whole thing, board has been leaving me alone. Until today when 2 board members came banging on my door telling me they are going to kill me (thanks Ring for recording it all). Yelling how they will make me permanently crippled So turns out the communities insurance company refused to pay the legal bills.

They were also not indemnified because it was done with malice. The 2 board members are on the hooks for almost $9,000 in legal fees plus $35k in punitive damages.

Let’s take a look at what the comments have to say.

