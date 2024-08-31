Her Coworker Gushed About Her Pregnancy And Expected Her Coworker To Do The Same About Hers, But She Got Angry When It Didn’t Happen

Sometimes, what seems like a drama-free topic ends up leaving certain people feeling slighted and in a foul mood.

AITA for telling my co-worker that I didn’t enjoy my pregnancy? At a lunch with my coworkers, the topic of ‘the magic of pregnancy/childbirth’ came up. Everyone was sharing sweet moments from their pregnancy. I enthusiastically joined in but didn’t share any of my own.

I think Linda noticed because she specifically turned to me and said: Linda: “You had twins, didn’t you? That must have been a wonderful experience.” The truth is I hated every moment of being pregnant. I told her I had horrific vivid nightmares, severe morning sickness, debilitating migraines and a metallic taste in my mouth. Then I told her about everything that went wrong with the birth. I also said that due to some of the complications, I ended up being kept in hospital for a while, so I missed the first few days with my girls.

After the chat, Linda started getting short with me, so I asked her privately what was going on. She snapped and told me what I said was ‘insensitive’ and ‘undermined’ their experiences and told me I was an ******* for it. Since then, she’s sort of cooled off, and is less hostile (or at least less openly hostile), but last week she invited all the girls in the team to a ladies night. Everyone but me.

