Her Husband Pretended To Work Late And Go To Bed Early When His Mother Was In Town, So She Took Revenge By Using His Back Scrubber To Clean The Shower

When family comes to stay, it can be a bit of a hassle but it is good to see your loved ones.

What happens when your spouse keeps trying to avoid spending time with them?

That’s what the woman in this story is facing, let’s take a look.

Ignore our guest, your mom? Enjoy 2x the revenge So my husband’s (Joe) mom was visiting the last 2 weeks. He is her only child. Since we live across the country, we only see her once a year. Over the 10+ years we have been together, we have talked a lot about his mom.

Better than many in-laws!

We both agree that she is perfectly nice, can be a lot of fun, but being with her for 12+ hours a day with no break, for many days in a row is mentally exhausting. She has a tendency to repeat the same story over and over, believes ridiculous small time conspiracy theories (like her HOA will kick her out of her house if her tree dies), naively believes scam opportunities, and forces us to watch whatever painful reality show she is into. Spending lots of time with her can be an exercise in keeping your mouth shut, or trying to talk sense into her. Anyways, like I stated above, she CAN be fun and I have always tried to plan things for us to do or entertain her at home, for the full two weeks she is with us.

I try to be a good hostess and daughter-in-law.

Definitely suspicious.

So the problem: the last few years I have been noticing that Joe has coincidentally worked late every time MIL has been visiting. When he gets home, he visits with her an hour and then gets “really tired” (going to bed hours before he normally would). I have been getting suspicious.

Caught him red handed.

The last day of her trip, as I finally excused myself for the night, I walk into the bedroom and catch him wide awake reading GoT. He immediately got a guilty look on his face. I asked him about working late, he sheepishly confessed he has been hitting the “happy hours” with his friends.

Oh, these are golden.

The revenge: After our talk, I got into the shower and noticed that it needed cleaning: mold was starting to grow around the door. No problem! Joe’s back scrub brush was right there to make cleaning up a breeze. Second revenge: The next day we dropped of MIL at the airport and promptly went home to have lunch. Deciding to cook a frozen pizza up, I automatically started to distribute the toppings evenly but stopped myself. Half the pizza got the toppings, the other half got cheese only. When the pizza came out of the oven, I took my toppings-rich pizza and left his sad half waiting for him.

LOL – I love it. Harmless, but well-deserved, revenge.

Take a look at some of the comments to see what they thought.

No this is a good idea.

Yeah, but it is fun.

The mold thing is gross.

Yeah, that might have been a bit much.

Yes! It would serve him right.

Come on man, spend time with your mom!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.